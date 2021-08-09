Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for STAG Industrial (STAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/7/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 8/6/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/3/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/29/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/16/2021 – STAG Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/9/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/2/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of STAG remained flat at $$41.50 during midday trading on Monday. 3,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,970. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
