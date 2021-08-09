Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT):

8/3/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Krispy Kreme is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Krispy Kreme stock traded down 0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,156. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of 14.89 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

