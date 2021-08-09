Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

7/30/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.07 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. North American Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

