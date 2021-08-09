Investors Purchase Large Volume of American National Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,698% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American National Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American National Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock traded up $15.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.00. 1,167,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80. American National Group has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $188.06.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

