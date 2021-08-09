Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ionis earnings and sales missed estimates in Q2. Ionis has diverse revenue streams. Spinraza, made by Ionis and licensed to Biogen, has witnessed strong patient uptake, which in turn brings in significant royalty revenues for Ionis. The company has a broad pipeline of partnered programs with Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis and others. It to diversify revenues away from Spinraza royalties. Several data readouts are scheduled in 2021/2022, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, the competitive environment for Ionis’ product/pipeline, mainly Spinraza is intense. Spinraza’s sales are being hurt by competition. Also, Ionis is dependent on Biogen for significant part of its revenues, which is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,960,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.