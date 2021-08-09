iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.87. iRobot reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

iRobot stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 593.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

