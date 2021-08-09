iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

AGZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,400. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

