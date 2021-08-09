iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

ITOT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 11,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,558. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88.

