iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

