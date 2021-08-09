iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

