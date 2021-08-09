iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Cut by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 3.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. 78,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,675. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

