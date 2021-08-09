iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.23. 50,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.