iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $303.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

