iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

