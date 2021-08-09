iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

