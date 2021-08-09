iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

