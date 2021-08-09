iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

