iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.07 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

