iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stake Decreased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $83.25 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

