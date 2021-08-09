Isiklar Coin Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $512,504.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

