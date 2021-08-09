Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Italo has a total market cap of $16,413.45 and approximately $313.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.