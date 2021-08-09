Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,430 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

