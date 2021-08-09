Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $90.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $582,072. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.