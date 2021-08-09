IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,555 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

SCHV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,045. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

