IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

