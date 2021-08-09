IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQV traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.14. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.