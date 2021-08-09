IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

