IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $320.18. 16,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.78. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $322.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

