IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,527,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.88. 289,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The company has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.