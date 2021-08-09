IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 270,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,089. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $192.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

