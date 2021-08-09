IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.97. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.