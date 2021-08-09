IVERIC bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $975.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

