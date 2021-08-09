Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,703 Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.