Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in BSQUARE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. BSQUARE Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR).

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.