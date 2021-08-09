Jane Street Group LLC Invests $115,000 in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.07 on Monday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

