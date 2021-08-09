Jane Street Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lannett by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70.

LCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

