Jane Street Group LLC Invests $92,000 in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,065,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,742.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,519 shares of company stock valued at $897,728. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

