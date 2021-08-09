Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phoenix New Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 27.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 271.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,408 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media Limited has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

