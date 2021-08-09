Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JBI stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

