Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MIME stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

