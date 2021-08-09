Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of CCRN opened at $19.24 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

