Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

