Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $397,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.00. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Telos by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

