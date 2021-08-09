Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET2. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.68. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

