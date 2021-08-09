JMP Securities Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $129.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Cloudflare stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 871,787 shares of company stock valued at $82,784,343. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

