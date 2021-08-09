JMP Securities Raises OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

