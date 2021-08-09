John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 37,024 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Snowflake by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

