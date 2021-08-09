John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of HPF stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
