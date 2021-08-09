John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.