John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

