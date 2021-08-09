John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.