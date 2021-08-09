Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

